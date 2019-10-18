|
PHELPS - Kris A. Hoad passed away on October 14, 2019 at age 62.
Family and friends are invited to join for visitation from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (October 19) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.. Interment will be private.
Contributions in Kris' memory may be directed to American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618.
She was born in Clifton Springs, N.Y. to the late Cuyler and Joline Bengston.
She is survived by her daughter, Kaleigh Hoad and her father, Donald Hoad; grandchildren Jamie, Jace, Jessie and Julianna; brother, Eric (Shelly) Bengston.
Kris was also predeceased by her sister, Lisa Barber and her niece, Laura Barber.
