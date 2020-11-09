PHELPS - Kurt M. Lannon, 82, of Phelps, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at his home.



There will be no services at this time.



Friends may contribute to the House of John or Ontario Yates Hospice in Kurt's memory.



Kurt was born December 7, 1937 the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Lannon. Kurt was 17 when he enlisted in the Navy and was active duty 1955 through 1958 with reserve call back until 1963, when he was honorably discharged. Kurt was proud of his time in the Navy and his service to his country. A favorite pastime of his was telling stories about time in the Navy, reminiscing about places he visited, people he met, and "The Boys" he served with. People who were close to Kurt knew him by "Ol' Kurty Boy" or "Gramps". Kurt was a personable and spiritual man and would strike up a conversation with anyone, at any time, about anything and he usually left an impact on people wherever his travels lead him. He connected with people by sharing a story, advice, or life lesson with anyone who would lend an ear. Ol' Kurty Boy was an avid outdoorsman and loved to spend his time outside, in the woods, or taking a long drive on a backcountry road to nowhere. He loved his family with a passion and shared his thoughts even if you didn't want to hear them. You never know when he would stop by to say hello, check in on a loved one or just "Get his head on straight". He instilled his passion for the outdoors by taking family camping trips and traveling with his children and grandchildren to National Parks, or as he would call it, "God's Country". The mountains called Ol' Kurty Boy back one last time...



Kurt is survived by his children Kurt (Heidi) Lannon Jr., Deborah (Daniel) Rockefeller, Shelly Lannon and Marcella (Jeff Woodard) Lannon; grandchildren Eric (Whitney) Rockefeller, Ryan (Tina Andre) Rockefeller, Jeremy (Colleen) Lannon and Emma Lannon; great grandchildren Asahel Rockefeller and two on the way, Carter John Lannon due this month and another expected in April 2021; siblings Keith Lannon, Dawn (Roger) Deisering and Gail Lunay.



Kurt is predeceased by his parents Albert Lannon and Dorothy Fenner Lannon; sister, June Lighthouse; and brother, Albert Lannon.



