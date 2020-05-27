Kyle R. Bailey
GENEVA – Kyle R. Bailey "Fat Kid", 29, of Geneva passed away unexpectedly Friday (May 22, 2020)

A celebration of life will be at 12 noon on Saturday (May 30) at 3600 Kime Road Spur Geneva N.Y. (Les' house).

To know Kyle was to love him. He was the life of any party and never let anyone have anything less then a good time. Kyle loved the outdoors; camping, fishing, riding four wheelers, anything that involved being outside. His passion for his family was unmatched by most. There wasn't a single thing he wouldn't do for any of them. Kyle always said his greatest accomplishment was his son; who was his heart and soul. The bond between Kyle and Coltin was one rarely seen between a father and son but one to be admired by all who had the privilege of seeing it.

Kyle is survived by his son, Coltin Ryan Bailey of Waterloo, N.Y.; his mother, Wendy Lyons of Geneva, N.Y.; two brothers Zachary Brown of Syracuse, N.Y. and Brad Brown of Canandaigua, N.Y.; numerous cousins, but three who were more like brothers Cory Roof of Geneva, N.Y., Nicholas Roof of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Leslie Bailey III of Geneva, N.Y.; his uncle, Leslie Bailey Jr. of Geneva N.Y.; his aunt, Lori Roof of Phelps; his aunt, Lisa Jones of Geneva, N.Y.; and several more aunts and uncles. He is also survived by his Grandmother, Donna Bailey of Waterloo, N.Y.; and his Gram, Joyce Jones of Geneva, N.Y.; and the love of his life, Holly Barrett; and her three children Sky, Kiersten, and Dalton all of Geneva, N.Y.

Kyle was predeceased by his grandfather, Leslie Bailey Sr.; and his grandmother, Nancy (Sloan) Bailey.

All who knew and loved Kyle are welcome to come.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
