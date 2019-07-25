Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WATERLOO/PHELPS–Kyle R. Featherly Robson, age 25, died unexpectedly on Tuesday (July 23) at his father's home in Waterloo.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (July 26) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.

It is requested that memorial donations be made in memory of Kyle to Beverly AnimalShelter 50 East River Road Waterloo, NY 13165.

Kyle was born on November 3, 1993 in Rochester, New York the son of Lisa Featherly and William Robson. Kyle graduated from Midlakes High School in 2012. He attended FLCC where he was a member of the Woodsman Team. Kyle enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, he also loved the water and kayaking. He enjoyed going to concerts. Kyle had a kind soul and was always trying to help others. Most of all he loved his dog, Champ.

Kyle is survived by his mother, Lisa Marie Featherly of Phelps; father, Bill (Cully) Robson of Waterloo; his twin brother, Kevin; and two sisters Chelsi and Calie; maternal aunts and uncles Donald (Cheryl) Featherly, Ronald (Lori) Featherly, Terry (Diana) Featherly Cheri (Scott) Kloepfel, and Linda McCullogh; paternal aunts and uncles Linda (Gary) Milliman, Elaine Robson, Fred Jr. (Kathy) Robson, Joanne (Steve) Villemez, and Jim (Kathy) Robson; along with many nieces; nephews; cousins; friends; and extended family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 25 to July 27, 2019
