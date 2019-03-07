Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry A. Johnson. View Sign

Larry A. Johnson, 67, of Penn Yan passed away peacefully, March 5, at his home surrounded by his friends and family.



Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m Sunday (March 10) at Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church, 93 Pre-Emption Road, Bellona. A service will be held immediately following at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Larry was born August 11, 1951 in Geneva, the son of Norma and Alfred Johnson. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1969, and then went on to Alfred College where he graduated with an Animal Husbandry degree. He continued to farm with his father on the family farm and raise one daughter with his wife Nancy. In the early eighties he decided to leave farming and let his sense of business and sales really take hold with Snap-On Tools. He owned and operated the business for over 30 years, and as a legend to most in the industry. He always strived to hit record sales, but it was the relationships with his customers and co-workers that meant the most. After retiring a few years ago, Larry enjoyed hunting, riding his ATV with his dog, his mornings with the "coffee club" and most of all spending every moment he could with the love of his life, his granddaughter.



He is loved and will truly be missed by his daughter, Christie (Brian) Mosch; granddaughter, Madelyn Mosch; mother, Norma Johnson; sister, Carleen Fox; aunt, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved four-legged companion, Sarah.



