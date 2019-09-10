Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ingalls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry B. Ingalls


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry B. Ingalls Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Larry B. Ingalls, 62, of Cosad Rd., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Friday (September 6, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital, Clifton Springs, N.Y.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Family and friends may attend Larry's memorial serviceat 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening (September 11) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls with Stephen Beals, Pastor of West Fayette Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

If desired, contributions may be made to the Canoga Sportsman's Club, 3228 Cemetery Rd., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

Larry was born in Seneca Falls on May 30, 1957 the son of Burton and Carolyn (Swinehart) Ingalls. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and had been employed as a supervisor at ITT-Gould's of Seneca Falls. Larry earned his associates degree from Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua, N.Y. He was a member of the Canoga Sportsman's Club and was an avid fisherman, hunter and always enjoyed snowmobiling.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen Mallory Ingalls of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his parents Burton and Carolyn (Swinehart) Ingalls of Romulus, N.Y.; two brothers Douglas (Terry) Ingalls of Bailey, Colo and Todd (Lisa) Ingalls of Romulus, N.Y.; one step-daughter, Sheilah (Paul Mitchum) Hall of North Carolina; two step-sons Jeremy (Sadie) Hall of Oklahoma and Justin (Christian Williams) Amidon of Georgia; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Larry was predeceased by his grandparents; and his step-son, Cecil Shawn Hall.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Larry at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now