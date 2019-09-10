|
|
SENECA FALLS – Larry B. Ingalls, 62, of Cosad Rd., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Friday (September 6, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital, Clifton Springs, N.Y.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Family and friends may attend Larry's memorial serviceat 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening (September 11) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls with Stephen Beals, Pastor of West Fayette Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions may be made to the Canoga Sportsman's Club, 3228 Cemetery Rd., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Larry was born in Seneca Falls on May 30, 1957 the son of Burton and Carolyn (Swinehart) Ingalls. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and had been employed as a supervisor at ITT-Gould's of Seneca Falls. Larry earned his associates degree from Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua, N.Y. He was a member of the Canoga Sportsman's Club and was an avid fisherman, hunter and always enjoyed snowmobiling.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Mallory Ingalls of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his parents Burton and Carolyn (Swinehart) Ingalls of Romulus, N.Y.; two brothers Douglas (Terry) Ingalls of Bailey, Colo and Todd (Lisa) Ingalls of Romulus, N.Y.; one step-daughter, Sheilah (Paul Mitchum) Hall of North Carolina; two step-sons Jeremy (Sadie) Hall of Oklahoma and Justin (Christian Williams) Amidon of Georgia; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Larry was predeceased by his grandparents; and his step-son, Cecil Shawn Hall.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Larry at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019