Larry R. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSFORD - Larry R. Smith passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at age 61.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held in Rochester when it is deemed safe to do so, due to current public health concerns.

The Smith family has established a memorial fund in Larry's honor, please visit www.BigLarryFund.org for more information. Proceeds will benefit Pluta Cancer Center Foundation, 125 Red Creek Drive, Rochester NY, 14623

Larry was a golfer and avid card player that enjoyed memberships at Oak Hill and Locust Hill Country Clubs, where he had many treasured friends. He also enjoyed watching, playing, and winning various other sports.

At age 17, he began his career as a driver at B.E. Wright (Wright Beverage Distributing) in Seneca Falls, rising to President and C.O.O. of the company before and throughout his 5-year battle with cancer. Larry also sat on the Board of the New York State Beer Wholesalers Association, serving as Chairman for 2 years.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, of 42 years; father-in-law/baseball coach, William Sullivan; two sons Ryan (Elizabeth), Eric (Stacie); sister, Lori Webb (James); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Larry is predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Alma Smith; and favorite mother-in-law, Lucille Sullivan.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank Dr. Brian Yirinec and the compassionate team of nurses and staff at The Pluta Cancer Center who took such amazing care of him and our family through this journey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Diane Cheryl (Meyers) Kubasik
Cheryl
Classmate
May 10, 2020
Diane and all of the family. We are so sadden to hear of Larry passing. He was a great friend of the Rogers Family. He was a true gentlemen and a very caring person who was always there to help you out. Her was a great business person who always looked out for all the customers that he dealt with. Larry could deal with any situation and he would give the right answer to help you succeed. He is a true ICON in his business world. Thank you Larry for all that you did for the Rogers Family over the years. It will never be forgotten. Larry will be greatly missed by his family and the thousands of friends that he had. We love you Larry. RIP
DAVE FAMILIES
Friend
May 10, 2020
Larry was such a fine, kind man. Always had time to say hello and extend well wishes. I knew him from golf in and around Seneca Falls and am so sorry to have heard of this sad loss. My deepest condolences to his entire family. I am very sorry.
David Barnick
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved