PITTSFORD - Larry R. Smith passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at age 61.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held in Rochester when it is deemed safe to do so, due to current public health concerns.
The Smith family has established a memorial fund in Larry's honor, please visit www.BigLarryFund.org for more information. Proceeds will benefit Pluta Cancer Center Foundation, 125 Red Creek Drive, Rochester NY, 14623
Larry was a golfer and avid card player that enjoyed memberships at Oak Hill and Locust Hill Country Clubs, where he had many treasured friends. He also enjoyed watching, playing, and winning various other sports.
At age 17, he began his career as a driver at B.E. Wright (Wright Beverage Distributing) in Seneca Falls, rising to President and C.O.O. of the company before and throughout his 5-year battle with cancer. Larry also sat on the Board of the New York State Beer Wholesalers Association, serving as Chairman for 2 years.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, of 42 years; father-in-law/baseball coach, William Sullivan; two sons Ryan (Elizabeth), Eric (Stacie); sister, Lori Webb (James); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Larry is predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Alma Smith; and favorite mother-in-law, Lucille Sullivan.
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank Dr. Brian Yirinec and the compassionate team of nurses and staff at The Pluta Cancer Center who took such amazing care of him and our family through this journey.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.