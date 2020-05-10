Diane and all of the family. We are so sadden to hear of Larry passing. He was a great friend of the Rogers Family. He was a true gentlemen and a very caring person who was always there to help you out. Her was a great business person who always looked out for all the customers that he dealt with. Larry could deal with any situation and he would give the right answer to help you succeed. He is a true ICON in his business world. Thank you Larry for all that you did for the Rogers Family over the years. It will never be forgotten. Larry will be greatly missed by his family and the thousands of friends that he had. We love you Larry. RIP

DAVE FAMILIES

Friend