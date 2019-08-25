Home

McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Larry W. Bottorff


1934 - 2019
Larry W. Bottorff Obituary
GENEVA/WATERLOO – Larry W. Bottorff, 84, of Waterloo, N.Y. passed away Friday (August 16, 2019) at his home.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (August 27) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Jim Fennessy will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

After graduating in 1952 from Flora High School, Larry went on to Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. where he graduated with a Business Degree in 1956. He was a Commissioned Army Officer, serving from 1956 to 1964 on Active Duty and Reserves, specializing in Artillery, Infantry, and as a MP until his Honorable Discharge in 1964 as a First Lieutenant.

Larry was an avid hunter, fisherman, and father, and was most in his element when spending time in the outdoors or motorcycling the countryside. A tried and true St. Louis Cardinals fan, he loved to share stories of the legendary games he attended while growing up.

Larry's career took him all over the country and lead him to Upstate New York in 1976 where he settled, raised his family, and retired from Ontario County in 1999.

He is survived by his five children Lawrence Jr., Nancy, Michael, Kathy, and Jennifer; as well as eight grandchildren; and beloved friend and care taker, Tammy Cardinale.

Larry was predeceased by his wife, Denise; parents Lyman and Grace Bottorff; aunt and uncle Neva and Luther Butcher.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019
