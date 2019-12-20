Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks - Keysor Funeral Home - Lyons
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
For more information about
Laura Riggs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Huron Evergreen Cemetery
Dutch St. Rd
Huron, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Riggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura A. Riggs


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura A. Riggs Obituary
LYONS – Laura A. Riggs, 83, of Pilgrimport Rd. passed away at home on Wednesday (December 18, 2019).

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (December 21) at Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Dutch St. Rd. in Huron.

For those wishing, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489.

Laura was born in the town of Huron on August 19, 1936, a daughter to the late Charles and Elsie Crocker Clingerman. She retired from Dynalec in Sodus and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her family.

Laura is survived by her two sisters Donna (Tom) Wilcox and Linda (Les) Powell; brother, Tony (Rhonda) Salerno; brother-in-law, Charles Lindstrom; nieces and nephews, The Pentycofe family, Salerno family, Mathis family, McDonald family, Bennett family, Campbell family, and Kotvis family; many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by siblings Doris Pentycofe, Pearl Pentycofe, Betty Bennett, Jean Lindstrom, Gary Campbell and Louie Campbell.

keysorfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -