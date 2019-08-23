Home

Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
21 Big Tree Street
Livonia, NY 14487
585-346-5401
Laura Ann Bailey

Laura Ann Bailey Obituary
PENN YAN – Laura Ann Bailey passed peacefully at home on August 20, 2019 at age 63.

Family and friends are invited to Laura's memorial service at 3 p.m. on Monday (August 26) at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 21 Big Tree Street, Rte 20A, Livonia, N.Y. Burial will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's memory to the Sands Cancer Center, 395 West Street, Suite 101, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Laura was born on February 8, 1956 in Penn Yan, N.Y. At her home she spent time enjoying nature, watching the birds and rabbits from the front porch, and tending to her plants and flowers. Laura always enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially picnics and get togethers.

Survived by her significant other, Edward Tears of Penn Yan; sons Joseph Bailey of Mo. and William Bailey of Binghamton; her mother, Marion Woodard of Avon; sister, Karen Cornell of Hilton; grandchildren Austin, Julie, Shawn, and Leanna; and her niece, Amy Folwell.

Predeceased by her father, Harold E. Woodard.

To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
