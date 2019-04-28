Laura "Micki" Fagner

Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
the First Presbyterian Church
104 Scenic HWY
Haines, FL
LAKE WALES, FL formally of NEWARK, NY – Laura "Micki" Fagner went to the open arms of her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday (May 4, 2019) at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 104 Scenic HWY, Haines, Fla.

Micki will be remembered by her loving husband, Ronald C. Fagner; son, David; daughter, Cathy; grandchildren Taylor Fagner and Rhonne Fagner; sisters Jackie Call and Joretta Fisher Gorall; brother-in-law, James Fagner; sister-in-law, Marjorie Bixby; many nieces and nephews.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
