SENECA FALLS – Laurence A. Dunham, 60, died Friday (May 24,2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
In keeping with Laurence's wishes there will be no calling hours or service.
Laurence was born Aug. 14, 1958, in Geneva, NY, the son of Roland and Anna V. Clark Dunham. He was a 1976 graduate of Waterloo Central School. Laurence earned an Associate's degree in Electronics from Cayuga Community College. In recent years, he was employed at IEC in Newark, NY. He was a longtime member of Narcotics Anonymous. Laurence was also a member The Sober Bikers. He will also be remembered for being a musician and bass player. Laurence was a wonderful friend to his many friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Laurelin L. Dunham of Baltimore, Md.; and many many friends.
Laurence was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Frederick L. Dunham.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019