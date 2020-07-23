1/
Laurie M. Standbrook
1963 - 2020
SENECA FALLS – Laurie Standbrook, 57, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning (July 18, 2020).

Calling hours and services will be announced at a later date.

Laurie was born July 15, 1963 in Lyons, N.Y. the daughter of Harold and Constance M. (Briggs) Standbrook. She had worked at worked Seneca Foods, HP None and Tarjac. She enjoyed laying in the sun and line dancing.

Besides her parents; she is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Osvaldo Hernandez) Anthony; her sons Eric Rivers and Shawn (Angelica Read) Standbrook; fifteen grandchildren; a sister, Debbie (Mark) Wright; a brother, Dennis (Star) Standbrook; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Laurie is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Carmen González III.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 28, 2020.
