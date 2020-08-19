1/
Laurie M. Standbrook
SENECA - It is with great sadness that the family of Laurie Standbrook, 57, announce her sudden and unexpected passing on Saturday morning (July 18, 2020).

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (August 21) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.

Laurie was born July 15, 1963 in Lyons. She loved working most of her life in the Finger Lakes region. Laurie also enjoyed karaoke with friends and line dancing.

Laurie is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Osvaldo Hernandez) Anthony; her sons Eric Rivers and Shawn (Angelica Read) Standbrook; 15 grandchildren; her mother, Constant Standbrook; her father, Harold (Helen) Standbrook; a sister, Debbie (Mark) Wright; a brother, Dennis (Star) Standbrook; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Laurie is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Carmen González III

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
