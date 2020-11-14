1/1
Lawrence D. Caward
STANLEY - Lawrence D. Caward, 94, passed away on Friday (November 6, 2020) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, with his daughter by his side.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or The American Heart Association.

Lawrence was born on August 19, 1926 and was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and AirForce. He was a lifetime member of the Geneva American Legion where he held several offices over the years as well as a member of the VFW.

Lawrence was a member of the Reed Corner's Federated Church. He retired from NYSEG and was a farmer for most of his adult life.

He is survived by two daughters Diane (Geral) Carmel and Michelle Caward; a sister and a brother Juanita (Donald) Eaton and Lyle (Jean) Caward; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Norma J (Tinney); and sisters Evelyn Helmer, Unadeh Caward and Velma Lauwaert.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Caward family.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
