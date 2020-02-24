|
PENN YAN - Lawrence E. Wildrick, son of John Edward and Eleanor Carling Wildrick passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020, after a long illness.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home Stuart, Fla.
Remembrances may be sent to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, Pa.
Born in the small town of Pequest, N.J., Dr. Wildrick graduated from Belvedere High School, Rutgers University and Temple University Medical School. After practicing as a GP for several years, he turned to his passion – psychiatry. Dr. Wildrick was a Board Certified Psychiatrist and Board Certified Child Psychiatrist.
Dr. Wildrick spent a majority of his professional career in the Philadelphia, Pa. area where his interests were many and varied. He was a consultant to the Skid Row Project in Philadelphia, a member of the Philadelphia Committee for Organ Transplants, a Trustee of the Muhlenberg Medical Center, Bethlehem, Pa., President of the Germantown Improvement Association, Philadelphia, Pa. and a member of the New York State Committee on Psychiatric Visits to General Hospitals.
In addition Dr. Wildrick established the first Psychiatric Emergency Service in South Jersey, established a teaching relationship between the Bath, N.Y. Veterans Administration Hospital and the University of Rochester, developed the video library of Child and Adolescent Psychopathology at the University of Rochester, established the Crisis Response Team in Dothan, Ala., established the Crisis Response Team at the Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan, N.Y. and developed algorithms and protocols for the diagnosis and treatment of major mental illnesses in Tampa, Fla.
Dr. Wildrick and his late wife Adele founded Fox Run Vineyards and Fox Run Bed and Breakfast on Seneca Lake in Penn Yan, N.Y. The couple successfully hybridized and cultivated vinifera style grapes resulting in international award winning Chardonnay and Riesling wines and Pinot Noir based champagne style sparkling wine.
Dr. Wildrick is survived by his children Eric, Leighton, Jonathan, Alix and Benjamin; ten grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020