Lawrence "Larry" J. Colton, 78, died at his home in Varick on Friday (February 22, 2019).



Kindly consider sending a donation in Larry's memory to Lifetime Care-Hospice, 800 West Miller St., Newark, NY 14513.



He was born in San Francisco, California on December 3, 1940 to Kenneth S. Colton and Dorothy Minnick. Larry liked to live his life to the fullest; he thrived on being busy and would say, "I learn something new every day." He excelled as a carpenter, contractor, home inspector and craftsman. He loved his work and taught anyone working with him all the tricks of that trade. He loved all genres of music, he collected CDs and vinyl; and for over 10 years, Larry was a successful "DJ" playing at weddings, parties and benefits. For a few years, he served as the Town of Varick Code Officer working closely with Seneca County Building Department. For the past ten years, Larry treasured being accepted as a driver for the Amish community.



Larry is survived by his wife Edie, who shared his love for music, woodworking, birdwatching and gardening; his sister, Bettyann Singer; brothers Kenneth Colton, Robert Colton, Kevin Colton and Ron Colton; his children Kim Louder, Ron Colton, Todd Colton, Robin Davis; his stepchildren Heather Dietrichson, Holly Conway, Glen Conway-Yasuyama, Kyle Conway; plus many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his son, Larry Jr.; and his brother, Edward. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close