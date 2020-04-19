|
GENEVA – Lawrence N. Fairfax, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at Geneva Living Center North.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Memorial contributions in his memory, may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society, Happy Tails Shelter, 2976 Count Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Lawrence was born on August 1, 1939 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of the late George H. Fairfax and Nathalie (Smith) Fairfax. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1957. Lawrence (Larry) and wife, Pauling Cronkrite Fairfax (Polly) traveled extensively throughout the country and last resided in Hiddenite, N.C. Larry returned to the Finger Lakes in 2018 after the death of his wife. He and Polly previously resided in Ariz. where they both worked at Rainbow Acres Care Facility for developmentally disable adults in Camp Verde.
Larry served in the US Navy for four years and was stationed on the USS Galveston CLG-3 from 1959to 1963. Larry had a wonderful tenor voice and enjoyed singing in numerous church choirs throughout his life.
Lawrence is survived by his brother, George H., Fairfax Jr. (Christine Hoffman) of Geneva; two daughters Cari (Aaron) Boucher of New Hartford, Conn. and Jennifer (Chris) Morrow of Simsbury, Conn.; grandchildren Caleb, Joshua and Ellianna Boucher of Conn.; Alex Morrow, Kaia Francis, CJ Morrow and Dominic Francis of Conn.; step-daughter, Kimberly Lohneiss (John) of Hiddenite, N.C. and their five children; cousins Fay Fairfax, Carol Fairfax Bullard (Worth), Constance Fairfax-Ozmun (John), Martha Mayfield, John Whiteford and Cathie May (David).
Larry was predeceased by his second wife, Pauline Cronkite Fairfax; his father, George H. Fairfax; his mother, Nathalie S. Fairfax; and his sister, Linda Jean Fairfax.
The family extends special thanks for the loving care provided to Larry by the staff of Geneva Living Center South.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020