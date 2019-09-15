|
Lawrence Schmall, loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 77, on Wednesday (September 4, 2019) in Plano, Texas.
Lawrence was born on December 9, 1941 in Elmont, N.Y. to Joseph and Martha (Eckert) Schmall. He received his Masters degree from the Hofsta University in New York in 1965, and he rose up to Head of Product Development and ultimately Lab Director for over 25 years in Rochester, N.Y. On June 5, 1971, he married Nancy Jean Sutch. They raised two children; son, Jeffrey Steven and daughter, Karen Elizabeth.
Larry had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to camp and fish, and he combined his two favorite hobbies by becoming a beloved scout leader in the local Newark Cub/Boy Scouts. He was also very active in the local Newark Elks Club (Past Exalted Ruler) and VFW organizations. He was known for his friendly and generous disposition, his kind and giving nature, and his patriotic spirit.
He is survived by his two children Jeffrey and Karen; his older brother, Arthur Schmall; and younger brother, George Schmall; and his beloved grandchildren Logan and Marlene Stoker of Waterloo, N.Y. and Brandon, Asia, Bianca and Keira Schmall of Bedford, Texas.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and his mother, Martha.
His wife of 42 years, Nancy Schmall, sadly passed away on the same day, September 4, 2019.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019