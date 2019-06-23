SENECA FALLS N.Y./MARTINSBURG Pa.–Leanore J. "Mickey" Stone, age 92, born January 5, 1927, of Martinsburg, died Friday (June 21) at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing or services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mickey's memory may be given to the Blair County Dog Park Association, 207 Woodlawn Ave., Martinsburg, PA 16662 or a .
She was born in Hollidaysburg the daughter of the late Charles A., Sr. and Clara Edith (Miller) Smith. Mickey was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Martinsburg. She was a 1944 graduate of Morrison Cove High School. She had been employed as Banquet Manager at Keystone Resort, Keystone CO and had owned and operated a fabric shop in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She enjoyed collecting four leaf clovers and gardening and she loved animals and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her four children Karen, Jeff, and Sherri all of New York and Judy of Florida; four grandchildren Geoff, Elise, Amanda, and Greg; and two brothers Charles A. Smith, Jr. and wife Shirley and Paul A. and wife Shirley all of Roaring Spring.
She was preceded in death by nine siblings Nell Marie Rickard, Mary Grace Burns, Lena Pearl Hainzey, Glenn A. Smith, Dean A. Smith, Betty Lou Rhodes, Harold W. Smith, Virginia L. Tate, and Violet M. Smith.
Arrangements are by the Todd T. Thompson Funeral Home Inc., Roaring Spring.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 23 to June 25, 2019