|
|
WATERLOO – Lee Henry, 90, peacefully passed away on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020.
A Celebration of Lee's Life will be delayed until it is safe for friends to congregate again amid the current public health Covid-19 crisis. At such time, the family will make a public announcement for Lee's Celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made in Lee's memory to either ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
He will always remain our beloved husband, father, uncle, brother-in-law, and cherished friends.
Lee was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 12, 1929, son of Leland and Agnes Henry, Sr. Lee's family moved to Waterloo when Lee was 16 years old and a junior in high school. There he met his sweetheart, Alice O'Connor, whom he married in 1951, and with whom he was married for 63 loving years. Together they raised three children, built their home at 401A E. Main St., Waterloo, and enjoyed a rich and loving family life.
Lee graduated from high school in 1947, went to Sampson College for chemical engineering, and later joined the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. As a paratrooper, Lee completed over 45 jumps, mostly from C-47s. After an honorable discharge from service, he returned to Waterloo, where he worked for American Can, and Greenwood Foods/Bordens. In 1953, Lee furthered his education in night school at Syracuse University for three years, earning a degree in Logistics. After passing (four) 4-hour exams, Lee became certified by the American Society of Transportation and Logistics (AST&L). Over his career, he worked for Clorox, Tenn.; Borden, Ohio; Seneca Foods, N.Y.; and Curtis Burns (Now Birdseye) in Rochester, N.Y. Lee retired in 1992, but continued working part-time jobs at the Silver Creek Golf Course, and BonaDent Dental Labs until he reached the age of 90.
Those who were fortunate enough to know Lee, saw him serve his country and community fervently. He served on the Waterloo Town Board (1997-2001) where he spearheaded the town's first zoning ordinance in 2000, Waterloo's Library and Historical Society board (2005-2009) where he helped raise funding, drafting a budget, and instituting health care and retirement plans for employees. Lee was a member of the Lions Club serving on projects that created the Oak Street crossing to Oak Island, and the building of the Lions Club Playground north of the Community Center. He was an integral member of the Centennial Committee who made Waterloo nationally recognized as the birthplace of Memorial Day. For the last decade, Lee was Vice President of the Concerned Citizens of Seneca County (CCSC) fighting to stop the proposed clay mine for Seneca Meadows Landfill north of North Road and west of Burgess Road for the preservation of land in Waterloo. In 2019, he was awarded the prestigious Henry C. Welles Award for his dedication to his community.
Lee served as an usher at St. Mary's Church, delivered for Meals on Wheels, loved gardening, to play golf with his many friends, and lived with his orange cat, Dilbert. Those who worked with Lee considered him a valuable member of any team, and someone who was revered for his dedication and unwavering commitment in the fight to keep his community environmentally safe and trash free.
Lee is survived by his loving children Karen (Jim) Young, Valerie (Dan) Rugg, and Leland (Mary) Henry, III.; his grandchildren Zachary (Heidi) Young, Corinne (Ryan) Blair, Matthew (Nicole) Young, Nicolette Hawks (Greg Kowalski), Andrea (Donny) Wagner, Amanda Henry (Jon Barrett), Laura Griffin (Jonathan McGovern), Joel (Marissa) Henry, Melanie Henry (Nathan Tweedie); his great-grandchildren Haley and Evan Young, Bryson Blair, Jackson and Alice Young, Christopher Lippincott, Willow Wagner, Nathan Griffin, and William Tweedie.
Lee is predeceased by his wife, Alice O'Connor Henry (2014); and his parents.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020