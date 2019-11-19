|
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Leigh Smith, age 95, passed away on Saturday (November 16, 2019) at the Canandaigua VA Hospital.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (November 22) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home. 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs.
A Celebration of Leigh's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 23) at the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Friends may contribute to the Clifton Springs VFW in Leigh's memory.
Leigh was born October 28, 1924 in Clifton Springs, the son of the late Lawerence and Helen Smith. He served in the US Navy during WWII. Shortly after returning home from the war, Leigh married the love of his life, Rita. Leigh worked for Papec Machine Co. for 33 years and later for Cliftronics for over 14 years. He was a graduate of Midlakes High School. Leigh was a member of the Shortsville American Legion Post 34 and the Clifton Springs VFW. He was also a member of the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his morning walks to Talk of the Town for coffee with his friends. Leigh was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed by all.
Leigh is survived by his two daughters Patricia MacDonell and former husband, Scott MacDonell, and Barbara Gifford and former husband, F. Ronald Gifford; grandchildren Christa (Sean) Socha, Robert (Tracy) MacDonell, Matthew (Jennifer) Gifford, and Lindsay (Matthew) Alvut; great-grandchildren Nathan MacDonell, Ryan MacDonell, Brandon MacDonell, Sydney Socha, Sarah Socha, Vivienne Gifford, Olivia Gifford, William Gifford, Peyton Alvut, and Brooks Alvut; sister-in-law, Jeanne Smith; nephew, Lawerence Smith; and many dear friends all around Clifton Springs.
Leigh is predeceased by his wife, Rita Jane Smith; parents Lawerence and Helen Smith; brother, Robert Smith, and niece, Peggy Smith.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019