Lenore Helen (Toomey) Montigne

Lenore Helen (Toomey) Montigne Obituary
Lenore Helen (Toomey) Montigne, 75, of Lake Saint Louis, Mo., passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019. Lenore was the life of the party. She was a master at bridge and mahjong and loved good competition. Her strength and tenacity to find joy in life were infectious, and she lived her life to the absolute fullest.

Lenore leaves behind her husband, Mike Montigne of Lake Saint Louis, Mo.; her sister, Marilyn Dame; and nieces Genevieve Dame, Caitlin Richmond, and Diana Dame.

Lenore was predeceased by her parents Helen and Leo; sister, Susan McClusky; and first husband, Donald Toomey.

Please visit forevermissed.com/lenore-montigne to share pictures or stories.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
