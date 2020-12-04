1/1
Leo Davis
SAVANNAH - Leo Davis, 69, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2020 at Newark Wayne Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (December 5) at the Savannah Fire Dept, 1770 Route 89 N, Savannah, NY 13146.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Savannah Fire Dept or the Eastern Wayne Ambulance in his memory.

Leo was a dedicated fireman and was a 50+ year member of the Savannah Fire Dept. He was retired from Suburban Propane, where he spent 30 years working.

Leo is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda; four children Charles (Jessica) of Savannah, N.Y., Mark (Melissa) of Vinton, Va., Kimberlyn (Scott) of Savannah, N.Y. and Keeley of Savannah, N.Y.; seven grandsons; one princess granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; three sisters Kathy Vreeland, Cindy Davis and Laurie Ammeraal of Askatula, Fla.; one brother, Robert Davis; in-laws, Richard and Merry VanBuren; along with a host of other family and friends.

Leo was predeceased by his parents Walter and Mildred Davis.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
Leo held a special spot in my heart because he was the oldest cousin and closest in age to me. We were the two oldest of the gang of 14 cousins that were the grandchildren of Harriet and Albert Davis. I am so saddened to learn of his passing and send my deepest sympathies to Linda Sue and all the “kids” and grands!
Carol Fern Culhane
Family
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pauline Lafluer
Friend
