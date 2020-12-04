SAVANNAH - Leo Davis, 69, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2020 at Newark Wayne Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to call at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (December 5) at the Savannah Fire Dept, 1770 Route 89 N, Savannah, NY 13146.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Savannah Fire Dept or the Eastern Wayne Ambulance in his memory.
Leo was a dedicated fireman and was a 50+ year member of the Savannah Fire Dept. He was retired from Suburban Propane, where he spent 30 years working.
Leo is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda; four children Charles (Jessica) of Savannah, N.Y., Mark (Melissa) of Vinton, Va., Kimberlyn (Scott) of Savannah, N.Y. and Keeley of Savannah, N.Y.; seven grandsons; one princess granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; three sisters Kathy Vreeland, Cindy Davis and Laurie Ammeraal of Askatula, Fla.; one brother, Robert Davis; in-laws, Richard and Merry VanBuren; along with a host of other family and friends.
Leo was predeceased by his parents Walter and Mildred Davis.
