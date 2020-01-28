Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
(315) 946-4230
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon O'Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon C. O'Neil


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon C. O'Neil Obituary
CLYDE – Leon C. O'Neil, 63, of Burley Rd., died Sunday (January 26, 2020).

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (February 1) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William , St. , Lyons. Services will be at 12 noon at the funeral home.

Burial in South Lyons Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions to .

Leon was born in Lyons on October 8, 1956, son of Henry and Alma Wunder O'Neil.

He worked at Motts Co. in Williamson as a security guard for 18 yrs, he had worked at Walmart for 10 years in maintenance.

Survived by his son, Jonathan (Susan) O'Neil, of Clyde; daughter, Elizabeth O' Neil of Palmyra; three grandchildren Jon, Hunter, and Adam; two sisters Freda (Jeff) Cross of Lyons, Rita (John) Mitchinson of Newark; brother, Louis O'Neil of Clyde; Loving Friend, Anna Blaisdell of Newark; several nieces and nephews.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -