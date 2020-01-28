|
CLYDE – Leon C. O'Neil, 63, of Burley Rd., died Sunday (January 26, 2020).
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (February 1) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William , St. , Lyons. Services will be at 12 noon at the funeral home.
Burial in South Lyons Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions to .
Leon was born in Lyons on October 8, 1956, son of Henry and Alma Wunder O'Neil.
He worked at Motts Co. in Williamson as a security guard for 18 yrs, he had worked at Walmart for 10 years in maintenance.
Survived by his son, Jonathan (Susan) O'Neil, of Clyde; daughter, Elizabeth O' Neil of Palmyra; three grandchildren Jon, Hunter, and Adam; two sisters Freda (Jeff) Cross of Lyons, Rita (John) Mitchinson of Newark; brother, Louis O'Neil of Clyde; Loving Friend, Anna Blaisdell of Newark; several nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020