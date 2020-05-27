GENEVA - Leon E. "Lee" Pratt, age 94, of Geneva passed away on Sunday (May 24, 2020) at the Geneva Living Center North.There will be no prior calling hours. Private funeral services will be held at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at St. Stephen's Church on a date and time to be announced at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church.Lee was born on February 11, 1926 in Rushville the son of the late Erving and Maude (Lee) Pratt. He graduated from Geneva High School, served in the US Navy during WWII and retired after 41 years from New York State Electric & Gas.Lee was a member of St. Stephen's Church, NYSEG Quarter Century Club and a 72-year member of I.B.E.W. Lee and his wife, Jacqueline were formerly very active in the Friendship Square Dancing Club, Curley Q Campers and the Sampson State Park Fall Festival. Lee coached Geneva Little League and Geneva Babe Ruth for several years.He is survived by son, David (Vicki) Pratt of Geneva; daughter, Susan Pratt Coles of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Michael "M.J."(Diane) Calabrese of Pittsford, Lindsay (Frank) Calabrese Mikloucich of Wilmington, N.C., Caitlin (James) Pratt Krueger of Geneva, Chelsea Pratt of Geneva, Matthew (Darla) Coles of Baltimore, Md., Ryan Coles of Cascade Locks, Ore., Whitney (Lance) Coles Gordon of Katy, Texas; great-grandchildren Cassie, Nolan, Abigail, Lily, Jack, Declan, Fiona, Eleanor; sisters-in-law Myrna Nagel and Benita (Anthony) Maio; several nieces and nephews.Lee was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline; sisters Marion Torres, Dorothy Ralston, Laura Darrow.Special thanks to Lee's caregivers Andrea, Lilah, Jodi and Vera.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;