Leon E. "Lee" Pratt
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Leon E. "Lee" Pratt, age 94, of Geneva passed away on Sunday (May 24, 2020) at the Geneva Living Center North.

There will be no prior calling hours. Private funeral services will be held at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at St. Stephen's Church on a date and time to be announced at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church.

Lee was born on February 11, 1926 in Rushville the son of the late Erving and Maude (Lee) Pratt. He graduated from Geneva High School, served in the US Navy during WWII and retired after 41 years from New York State Electric & Gas.

Lee was a member of St. Stephen's Church, NYSEG Quarter Century Club and a 72-year member of I.B.E.W. Lee and his wife, Jacqueline were formerly very active in the Friendship Square Dancing Club, Curley Q Campers and the Sampson State Park Fall Festival. Lee coached Geneva Little League and Geneva Babe Ruth for several years.

He is survived by son, David (Vicki) Pratt of Geneva; daughter, Susan Pratt Coles of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Michael "M.J."(Diane) Calabrese of Pittsford, Lindsay (Frank) Calabrese Mikloucich of Wilmington, N.C., Caitlin (James) Pratt Krueger of Geneva, Chelsea Pratt of Geneva, Matthew (Darla) Coles of Baltimore, Md., Ryan Coles of Cascade Locks, Ore., Whitney (Lance) Coles Gordon of Katy, Texas; great-grandchildren Cassie, Nolan, Abigail, Lily, Jack, Declan, Fiona, Eleanor; sisters-in-law Myrna Nagel and Benita (Anthony) Maio; several nieces and nephews.

Lee was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline; sisters Marion Torres, Dorothy Ralston, Laura Darrow.

Special thanks to Lee's caregivers Andrea, Lilah, Jodi and Vera.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;

www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all. Lee was a pleasure to know. May his soul rest in peace eternally.
Ed Prindle
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved