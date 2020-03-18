|
SENECA FALLS – Leona E. Lama, 95, of Ovid St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, Monday (February 10, 2020) at her residence.
Family and friends may attend Leona's Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (March 21) at Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, with Reverend Val White, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Seneca Falls, officiating.
Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.
Leona was born in Max Meadows, Va. on March 11, 1924, the daughter of the late Lester and Clara Belle (Arnold) Harrell. She had resided in Seneca Falls all her adult life. She had been employed by the former Seneca Knitting Mill of Seneca Falls and had worked as a lunch monitor for the Seneca Falls Central School System. Leona had been an avid bingo player.
She is survived by her grandchildren James "Mike" (Laura) Dingy of Rochester, N.Y., Christina (John Granata) O'Brien of Rochester, N.Y., Tracy (William) George of Livonia, N.Y., Tammy Goff of Rochester, N.Y.; great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; her good friend, Joyce Bowman; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents; Leona was predeceased by her husband, Ernie Lama who died January 2, 1997; her son, Eddie Dingy who died June 25, 2008; her daughter-in-law, Carole Dingy who died October 29, 2016; one brother; and six sisters.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 23, 2020