WILLIAMSON–Leonard E. Noble, age 85, died unexpectedly Thursday (February 28, 2019).

Friends and family are invited to call from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday (March 8) at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551, where funeral services will start promptly at 5 p.m. Interment in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: , 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607.

Leonard worked at NYSEG for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; children Richard Noble of Rochester, Donna (Peter) Falise of Fairport, Ron (Fe) Noble of Sodus; grandchildren Jenna (Derek) Nickerson, Michael Noble, Megan (Trevor) Kenney, Dan Noble; great-grandchildren Christian and Riley Kenney; brother-in-law, Jim (Neva) French of Webster; sister-in-law, Jeane Belair of Lyons; nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Leonard was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Noble, in 2016.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019
