NEWARK - Leonard G. Coloavito, 78, died Thursday (June 4, 2020) at his home in Newark.

Friends and family are invited greet the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at Perkins Park. You are able to drive through or stop and gather (please use the Social Distancing Guidelines). Lenny will be interred in St. Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name, may be made to the Alex Eligh Community Center, PO Box 43, Newark, New York 14513.

Mr. Colavito was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on December 22, 1941, the son of the late Patrick and Rose Colella Colavito. Lenny was a 1960 graduate of the Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls. He went on to Ithaca College earning a degree in teaching. In 1974, he and his family moved to Newark where he taught Physical Education until his retirement in 1993. While at Newark Schools, Rocky became the head coach of the Varsity football team, taught Drivers Education to hundreds of students and at one time coached wrestling for the Middle School. He was a member of the Newark Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 1249. Lenny served as President of the Alex Eligh Board of Trustees. Rocky was elected as a Coach into the Newark Athletic Hall of Fame and The Section V Football Hall of Fame. He also served on the Newark Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. On June 3, 2009, he reached his pinnacle achievement in golf, a hole in one at the Wayne Hills Country Club where he had been a member for many years.

Lenny is survived by two children Camille (Scott) DeJohn of Concord, N.C. and Christopher (Ellen) Colavito of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; three grandchildren Jake and Josh DeJohn and Owen Colavito; a great-granddaughter, Hope; a sister, Jean (David) DeLelys of Seneca Falls; and a sister-in-law, Adele Hunt of Seneca Falls.

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, in 2018.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
