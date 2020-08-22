SAVANNAH - LeRoy A. Teeter, 73, passed away after a brief illness on Monday (August 17, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.
Please join the family at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (September 12) at Black Brook Park, 9472 Old Route 31, Clyde, N.Y. 14433 for LeRoy's celebration of life gathering.
In memory of LeRoy, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14618.
LeRoy was born the son of the late Thurlou "John" and Adeline (Scott) Teeter on Saturday (November 2, 1946) in Rochester, N.Y. He spent his life in the area graduating from Palmyra-Macedon High School. Leroy had his automotive collision shop for a time; eventually, he would retire from Garlock after 22 years working there. LeRoy enjoyed being outdoors with his grandchildren or on his John Deere tractor and mowing his lawn. He loved to laugh and always had time to joke around.
LeRoy will be remembered by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda (Copp) Teeter; children Melinda (Scott) Wilck of Lyons, Robert Teeter of Clyde, Jeffery (Paula) Teeter of South Butler, April Pender of Lyons and Dawn King of South Butler; grandchildren Donavan (Victoria) Teeter of Lyons, Brandi (Dan) Teeter of Wolcott, Erica (Todd) Wilck of Lyons, Samantha (Clint) Coon of Lyons , Anthony (Adrienna) Pender of North Rose, Daemyen (Danneleze) Teeter of Wolcott, Ralph (Destiny) Teeter of Red Creek, Brianna Teeter of South Butler; great-grandchildren Noah Sincerbeaux, Ethan and Kourtney Coon, Thomas Pender and Alex Kesel; siblings Shirley Posman, Alene Kishbaugh, Claudia Amsler, Adeline Hoff, Marvin Teeter, Marlene (Ken) McDonald, Gale Marks, Jerry Teeter; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his dogs Cece and Sabrina.
LeRoy was predeceased by his brothers Francis and Jay Teeter.
