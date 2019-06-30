Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Second Milo Baptist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Second Milo Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Lewis (Lewie) F. Doan, 96, passed away June 24 at the Homestead in Penn Yan, N.Y. surrounded by loved ones.Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday (July 9) at the Second Milo Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the Church. Burial will follow in the Second Milo Cemetery.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Second Milo Baptist Church c/o Susan Gibson, 58 Water Street, Dundee, NY 14837.Lewis was born February 18, 1923 in Knoxville, Pennsylvania, to Lewis S. Doan and Alice W. Eveland Doan. Lewie graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1941. After high school he worked as a dairy farmer with his father, and then crop farming on his own until 1970. Lewie then sold Farm Family Insurance for 28 years, retiring in 1998; butslowing down in retirement was not for Lewie. He loved to drive so for many years he worked for hire by our Mennonite community transporting to auctions, hospital needs and family errands. Lewie loved to garden and maintain his yard work; he was an active member of Farm Bureau and the International Harvester Tractor Club. Annual Doan reunions, held here in Penn Yan or in Knoxville, Penn., were a highlight each year for Lewie as he was proud of his family roots. Lewie was a life long active member of the Second Milo Baptist Church, serving on the board of Trustees and Deacons.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wheeler; sons Paul (Kathi) Doan, Alan (Rachel) Doan, Gary Doan, Neil (Lynn) Doan; step-son, Dave (Linda) Snyder; step-daughters Deb (Jud) McCarthy, Barbara Wheeler; step-sons David (Judi) Wheeler, Michael (Kim) Wheeler; as well as 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.He is predeceased by his daughter, Elaine Swiatowy; sister, Irene McLoud Smith ; and brother, Elwin R. Doan.

