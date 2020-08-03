1/
Lewis J. Brady
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHOENIX, Ariz./SENECA FALLS, NY – Lewis J. Brady, 66 of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (July 27, 2020) in Phoenix, Ariz.

A celebration of life for Lewis will be held at a later date in Phoenix, Ariz.

Lewis was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on August 23, 1953 the son of the late Leo and Phyllis (Potter) Brady. He was an independent construction carpenter in the Phoenix , Ariz. area.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Brady of Phoenix, Ariz.; three sons Eric Brady of Seattle, Wash., Stephen Brady of Phoenix, Ariz., Sean Brady of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandson, David Brady; sister, Colleen Brady-Marino and her husband Jim Marino of Rochester, N.Y.; two brothers Edward (Uaporn) Brady of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Stephen (Cindi) Brady of Fountain Hill, Ariz.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Lewis was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Al Henry; and his nephew, Matthew Marino.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Lewis at: doranfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
DAVE & JEFF ROGERS FAMILIES
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved