PHOENIX, Ariz./SENECA FALLS, NY – Lewis J. Brady, 66 of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (July 27, 2020) in Phoenix, Ariz.
A celebration of life for Lewis will be held at a later date in Phoenix, Ariz.
Lewis was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on August 23, 1953 the son of the late Leo and Phyllis (Potter) Brady. He was an independent construction carpenter in the Phoenix , Ariz. area.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Brady of Phoenix, Ariz.; three sons Eric Brady of Seattle, Wash., Stephen Brady of Phoenix, Ariz., Sean Brady of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandson, David Brady; sister, Colleen Brady-Marino and her husband Jim Marino of Rochester, N.Y.; two brothers Edward (Uaporn) Brady of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Stephen (Cindi) Brady of Fountain Hill, Ariz.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; Lewis was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Al Henry; and his nephew, Matthew Marino.
