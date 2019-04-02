Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Mina (Hall) Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Mina (Hall) Scott Obituary
PHELPS/SHORTSVILLE–Lillian Mina (Hall) Scott, age 83, died on Saturday (March 30, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call on Wednesday (April 3) from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. with Rev. Carol Wilson officiating. Private burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Phelps Community Food Cupboard c/o Tom Cheney 96 Ontario Street Phelps, NY 14532.

Lillian was the loving mother of six children, many great and great-grandchildren. She loved Country Music, writing poetry and she was a professional rummage shopper.

She is survived by the love of her life of over 40 years, Ray Cromheecke of Shortsville; children Lawrence III (Scott) Scott of Irondequoit, Nancy (Michael) Hurley of Seaville, N.J., Randy (Robin) Scott of Phelps, Tracy (Debbie) Scott of Manchester, Kathy Scott of Phelps, Stephany (Charles) Marsteiner of Sodus Center; Rays two sons Joe and Lyle; two brothers Raymond (Lynda) Hall of Palmyra, Leon "Jim" (Sandy) Smith of Walworth; sister, Pat (Spencer) Baker of Canandaigua; 19 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother and father Beatrice and Charles Leon Smith.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cheney Funeral Home
Download Now