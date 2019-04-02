PHELPS/SHORTSVILLE–Lillian Mina (Hall) Scott, age 83, died on Saturday (March 30, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic surrounded by her loving family.



Friends may call on Wednesday (April 3) from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. with Rev. Carol Wilson officiating. Private burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Phelps Community Food Cupboard c/o Tom Cheney 96 Ontario Street Phelps, NY 14532.



Lillian was the loving mother of six children, many great and great-grandchildren. She loved Country Music, writing poetry and she was a professional rummage shopper.



She is survived by the love of her life of over 40 years, Ray Cromheecke of Shortsville; children Lawrence III (Scott) Scott of Irondequoit, Nancy (Michael) Hurley of Seaville, N.J., Randy (Robin) Scott of Phelps, Tracy (Debbie) Scott of Manchester, Kathy Scott of Phelps, Stephany (Charles) Marsteiner of Sodus Center; Rays two sons Joe and Lyle; two brothers Raymond (Lynda) Hall of Palmyra, Leon "Jim" (Sandy) Smith of Walworth; sister, Pat (Spencer) Baker of Canandaigua; 19 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her mother and father Beatrice and Charles Leon Smith. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019