Lillie Mae Smith
1928 - 2020
Lyons - Lillie Mae Smith, 92, died Sunday (May 31, 2020) at the Wayne County Home.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (June 10) in South Lyons Cemetery.

Lillie was born in Cuthbert , Ga. on January 1, 1928, daughter of James and Leola Sampson William. She worked at Parker Hannifin and NDC as a Therapy Aid .She was a loyal member of Mt. Zion Church, where she was a usher.

She is survived by her son, Willie James; and her daughter, Dolores Gainer; several grand and great-grandchildren.

Lillie was predeceased by her husband, James in 1976; and three sons James E., Tommy Lee, Bobby Sturgis.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
South Lyons Cemetery
