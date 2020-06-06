Lyons - Lillie Mae Smith, 92, died Sunday (May 31, 2020) at the Wayne County Home.



Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (June 10) in South Lyons Cemetery.



Lillie was born in Cuthbert , Ga. on January 1, 1928, daughter of James and Leola Sampson William. She worked at Parker Hannifin and NDC as a Therapy Aid .She was a loyal member of Mt. Zion Church, where she was a usher.



She is survived by her son, Willie James; and her daughter, Dolores Gainer; several grand and great-grandchildren.



Lillie was predeceased by her husband, James in 1976; and three sons James E., Tommy Lee, Bobby Sturgis.



Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons.

