Linda C. White
1944 - 2020
Linda passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 2 PM at Hillcrest Cemetery, 1210 State Route 13, DeRuyter, NY, officiated by Pastor Timothy Gleason of the Waterloo United Methodist Church.

Linda was born the daughter of the late Rawnsley and Levine (Dolly) White in Cortland, NY, on September 17th, 1944. Linda was very involved with her family, her church, and helping others. She enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking, baking, and loved every chance she had to be together with her family and friends. She had a big heart, and was always helping those who were less fortunate than her. She was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church.

Predeceased by her parents, and brother, Rawnsley Allen White. Survived by her sons, Robert Stuck and his Life Partner, Lisa Keshel, of Seneca Falls; Jeffrey Stuck of Kissimmee, FL, grandchildren, R.J., Charlene, Aric; great-granddaughters, Natalie and Allyson; brother, William White and his Life Partner, Noel Cox, of Daytona, FL; sister, Sandy Vasile and her husband Jim, of Geneva; daughter-in-law, Helen Stuck of Seneca Falls, as well as many extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, NY, NY 10036; the Elizabeth Wende Breast Care Fund Rochester Area Community Foundation, 500 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607; the Waterloo United Methodist Church, 21 East Williams St., Waterloo, NY 13165, or to a charity of one's choice in her memory.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
