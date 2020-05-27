Linda Diane (Brewer) Dunn
1953 - 2020
PENN YAN - Linda Diane (Brewer) Dunn, age 67, of Penn Yan, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday (May 22, 2020).

A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.

Linda was born in Penn Yan on January 10, 1953. She was the daughter of Robert D. and Jean E. (Russell) Brewer. She retired from Yates County Department of Social Services in 2017 and worked for Elderlee, Inc. and Penn Yan Boat Company previously. Anyone who ever worked with her will forever remember and miss her fantastic cooking.

Linda was a member of the Penn Yan lodge of the Women of the Moose, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary. She was known and loved by many and will always be remembered for her friendly smile and infectious laugh.

Linda is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Dunn; mother, Jean Brewer of Penn Yan; daughter, Alyson (Todd Habberfield) Orr of Canandaigua; son, Jeremy Orr of Penn Yan; step-sons Chris (Kathy) Dunn of Oklahoma City, Okla. and David Dunn of Panama City Beach, Fla.; cousins Joan Hayes and Ted Stever of Penn Yan; granddaughter, Avonlea (Mike) Sargent of Tucson, Ariz.; grandson, Jeremy Dunn; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Dunn of San Antonio, Texas; and many, many friends.

Linda was predeceased by her father, Robert Brewer, in 2005; and her cousin, Patricia Carroll, in 2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Linda you will be missed by all who knew you. I will always remember your beautiful laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with all your family at this sorrowful time. RIP Linda my friend
Pauline M Champlin
Friend
