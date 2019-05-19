LYONS- Linda J. (Teeter) (Sergent) Almekinder, 74, entered into eternal peace on May 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones.



As per Linda's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be done at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food pantry.



Linda was born in Sodus, on March 11, 1945, a daughter to Martin and Irma Teeter. She was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, doing jigsaw puzzles and going to Del Lago.



She is survived by her estranged husband, James Almekinder; her four children Teresa (Daniel) Hofmann, Michael (Julie) Sergent, Darrell (Debra) Sergent, and Barbara Sergent; one sister, Gloria Walters; three brothers Donald (Eileen) Teeter, Daniel (Judy) Teeter, and David Teeter; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Donald Sergent; two brothers Martin and Melvin; and one sister, Louise.