Weeks - Keysor Funeral Home - Lyons
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
Linda DeWolf
Linda J. DeWolf


1932 - 2019
Linda J. DeWolf Obituary
LYONS - Linda J. DeWolf, 86, of Lock Berlin, died Monday (October 21, 2019) at Clifton Springs Nursing following her failing health.

A graveside service will be held in the near future at Lock Berlin Cemetery for family and close friends.

Memorials may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489.

Linda was born in Lyons on December 22, 1932 and was a registered nurse for 42 years, having been employed at the former Lyons Community Hospital and Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was interested in many aspects of nursing, including orthopedics, ob gyn, emergency and intensive care. Linda retired in 1994.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, theater, her friends, golfing, watching sports on TV and was an avid crossword puzzler.

Linda is survived by her beloved sister, Zella Young; half-brother, Harold E. Hatch, Jr.; four nephews Jeffrey, Tim (Allison), Terry and James (Jill) and their families.

Predeceased by her husband Gerald in 1974.

Linda wishes to express her gratitude to special friends; Ruby Leouitt, Diane and Gary Prutzman, Linda and Richard Pullen, Terry and James DeCola, Karen and Tim Vanderlinde and all their children for their kindness and caring ways over the years.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
