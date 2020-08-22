1/1
Linda L. Burgess
1945 - 2020
HALL - Linda L. Burgess, 75, died Friday (August 21, 2020) at her home.

At this time there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Linda was born on March 16, 1945 in Brooklyn to Everett W. and Helen L. VanHuben Fink. She enjoyed crocheting afghans to sell or give away as gifts, sewing, cooking, baking, reading and traveling to and from Colorado with her daughter.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney F. Burgess; a son, Peter (Kathy) Burgess; daughter, Amy Burgess; grandsons Mark (Wendy) De'Angelo and Michael De'Angelo; great-grandchildren Theo and Wendell De'Angelo; as well as a son-in-law, Joe De'Angelo.

Linda was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Julie De'Angelo; a son, Jeff Weller; and her sister, Andi Fink.

To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
