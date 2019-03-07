Linda L. (Young) Button, 67, of Phoenix passed away on Monday (March 4, 2019) at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday (March 9, 2019) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, 3541 State Rt 31 Baldwinsville with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. Burial will take place in Pine Plains Cemetery, Clay.
Please consider contributions in Linda's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Central NY, Inc. 731 James Street Suite 408, Syracuse, NY 13203.
Born in Lyons, N.Y., she moved with her family to Newark, N.Y. where she graduated from Newark High School, class of 1969. In 1971, she was united in marriage to Terry L. Button, a blessed union of 51 years. Linda continued her education at SUNY Brockport receiving her Bachelor of Science in Speech and Elementary Education in 1973. Along with her husband she moved to the Liverpool area in 1977 and had resided in Phoenix for the past 10 years. While raising her family, Linda was employed as an Elementary School Teacher for many years working with multiple area school districts. Linda loved the beach, swimming and watching sunsets. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, Terry L. Button of Phoenix, N.Y.; daughter, Lisa (James) McGuire of Guilderland, N.Y.; three sons Joseph (Donna) Button of Rhinebeck, N.Y., Stephen Button and Shawn Button both of Guilderland, N.Y.; her mother, Jean (Cowan) Young of Newark, N.Y.; brother, Richard (Diane) Young of Lyons, N.Y.; four grandchildren; Alexander, Lucas, Abigail, Emma; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her father, Robert Young; and four brothers Michael, Thomas, Daniel, and infant brother, John.
Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners
3541 State Route 31
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-652-7111
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019