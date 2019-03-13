Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. Tuffy. View Sign





Family and friends may call Sunday (Mar. 17) from noon to 4 p.m. at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.



Contributions may be made to Lyons Ambulance, 43 Phelps St., Lyons, or to Lyons Fire Department, 23 Water St., Lyons, NY 14489 in Linda's memory.



Linda was born October 25, 1940 in Alton, a daughter to the late Hulon and Ruby Lester. She was the office manager for Dr. Hong for 25 years before her retirement. Linda was a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home and served as the President of the Resident Council. She was also a past member of Lyons Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary and Lyons United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her four daughters Kimberly (Robert) Kelley, Sheila (Brian) Engels, Deborah (Jeffrey) Coons and Colleen (Jane) Tuffy; nine grandchildren Casey (Andrew) Leoni, Renee (Dan) Clay, Adam (Heather) Engels, Robbie Kelley, Kevin (Stephanie) Coons, Richelle Coons, Garrett Coons, Ethan Wolford-Tuffy and Adia Wolford-Tuffy; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters Patricia Fisher, Judy (Robert) Cook and Alice (Armando) Crespo; two brothers Bruce (Pat) Lester and Gary Lester; mother-in-law, Edna Tuffy; three sisters-in-law Carol Tuffy, Jean Tuffy and Peg Lester; cousin, Marilyn Kriel; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Linda was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 1993, whom she married in 1958; three brothers Durwood, Hulon and Rodney Lester; brother-in-law, Harold (Mutt) Fisher; sister-in-law, Dolly Lester; father-in-law, Bernard Tuffy; nephew, John Lester; and niece, Mary Lester Gosek.



