Service Information
Stevens Funeral Home
3896 Buffalo St
Marion, NY
14505
(315)-926-4222
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stevens Funeral Home
3896 Buffalo St
Marion, NY 14505
Obituary
CANANDAIGUA/MARION–Linda Miller entered into rest on May 18, 2019 at the age of 76.

Friends and family are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Monday, (June 3) at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Care, 800 W.Miller St., Suite #6, Newark, NY 14513.

Predeceased by her parents Earl and Neva Dean; and brother, David Dean.

Survived by daughters Jannette (Mark) Stappenbeck, Amanda (Austin) MacDowell, and Michele Messenger; grandchildren Brittany (Vincent) Isabella, Gabrielle (William) Pfeister, and Joshua Messenger; brother, Alan (Sharon) Dean; and many friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019
