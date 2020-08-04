WATERLOO – Linda O'Connor, 78, died peacefully on August 1, 2020.



In keeping with Linda's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (August 8) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo.



Linda's family request memorial contributions be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.



Linda graduated from the Willard School of Nursing. As a registered nurse, she worked at Geneva General Hospital and for Dr. Emmanuel Li. She also worked as a school Nurse for more than 25 years at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES.



Family was everything to Linda. She was a wonderful mother who will be missed by all. Linda loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, baking with her grandchildren, and keeping traditions alive! She cherished each and every holiday, celebration, and family event. Linda spent her years of retirement always putting the needs of others before herself, by taking care of those that needed her. Some of her grandchildren's greatest memories revolve around her love of all music, creating adventures for them to experience, going to lakes and playgrounds to play, and instilling her love for reading, by taking them to regular story hours.



She is survived by her loving husband, Jack of 55 years. Linda and Jack loved their summer vacation trips, attending musical concerts, gardening, and enjoying the company of each other.



In addition to being survived by a twin sister, Beverly Ann Johnson and her husband William; one son, Shaun A. O'Connor (Sheila); three daughters Lisa O. Winkler (Stephen), Danielle L. Shaffer (Scott), and Cara Joy DeJohn (Raymond); thirteen grandchildren Alexander, Annalise, Tessa, Peter, Josef, Brittany, Meara, John James (JJ), Jacob, Joshua, Jeffrey, Kelin, and Lauren; three great grandchildren Aiden, Brielle, and Layla Ann; and several nieces and nephews.



Linda was predeceased by her parents John and Margaret (Capozzi) Patty; and grandson, Benjamin F. Winkler.

