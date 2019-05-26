WATERLOO –Linda S. Ochs, 63, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic
Church, Center St., Waterloo, NY. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of the church, will officiate.
Linda was born, July 20, 1955, in Edison, NJ, the daughter of Robert J. and Geraldine Murray Hoover. She is a graduate of Finger Lakes Community College and Empire State College. She is a former employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., and the Waterloo School District. A dedicated advocate for the environment, Linda was continually involved with many environmental and community groups throughout her life.
She is survived by her son, Jared (Erika) Ochs of Tallahassee, FL; mother, Geraldine Hoover of Rio Rancho, NM; brothers, Robert (Sandy) Hoover of Goose Creek, SC and Michael Hoover of Rio Rancho, NM; sister, Denise (Robert) Pfiefer of Las Vegas, NV; and nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by her father; and brother, Thomas Hoover.
Condolences for the family may be made to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019