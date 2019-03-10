WATERLOO – Linda "Loo" S. Odell, 65, of Waterloo, died Thursday (March 7, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, after a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday (March 16) at the Fingerlakes Moose Lodge 823, 453 Waterloo-Geneva Rd., Waterloo, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620.
Linda was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Pulaski, N.Y., the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Throm Wadsworth. She was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah Central School. Linda was employed for 19 years with Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY. She then was employed with Koch Container in Victor, NY. In recent years she was self-employed as owner and operator of her own cleaning business. She was a member and former officer of the Women of the Moose through the Fingerlakes Moose 823. Linda was an avid sports fan. She loved the Yankees.
She is survived by her fiancé, Michael E. Bennett of Waterloo, NY; brother, Edward Wadsworth of Waterloo, NY; one nephew and one cousin.
Linda was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Larry Wadsworth.
Condolences for the family may be made to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019