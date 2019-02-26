Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Shoemaker Morales. View Sign

Linda Shoemaker Morales, 64, passed away February 20, 2019 in Loretto Nursing Home.



Memorial services will be conducted for Linda on Friday March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Loretto Chapel 700 E. Brighton Ave, Syracuse, NY.



She was born in Geneva on May 7, 1954 the daughter of the late Jack Shoemaker and Pauline Hemingway Shoemaker. She graduated from Geneva High School class of 1972 and received her LPN nursing license in Fort Myers, Florida in September of 1974. Linda married James Morales on June 25, 2008 and lived in Auburn until she moved to Loretto in 2004.



Linda is survived by her husband, James Morales of Syracuse N.Y.; her mother, Pauline Shoemaker-Irwin; stepfather, Clifford Irwin all of Geneva; brother, Jack (Priscilla) Shoemaker; nieces Shawn and Carrie Shoemaker-Kime; great nieces McKenna and Kinnsy Kime; sister, Donna Shoemaker-Bailey of Geneva; nephews Brandon (Catherine Bailey-Krebbs) Skyler Bailey and Edward Bailey, Jr.; great-niece, Alexis Bailey; great nephews Gabriel and Hendrix Bailey.



Linda was preceded in death by her father, Jack Shoemaker.



Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck – Pelc Funeral Home, Auburn, NY