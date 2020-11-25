WATERLOO - Lisa Pierie, 54, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (November 22, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday (November 27) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street.
A memorial mass will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church, 35 Center Street, Waterloo. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Pathway Home of The Finger Lakes P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148-0516. St. Jude Children´s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, St. Mary's church, 35 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165 or a charity of one's choice
.
Lisa was born on May 4, 1966 in Waterloo the daughter of Edward C. "Ted" Pierie and Diane M. (Belsito) Poffenberger. She was a 1984 graduate of Waterloo High School. Lisa worked as a beautician at Fantastic Sams before moving to Germany in 1998. Upon returning she resided in Louisville, Ky. before returning back to Waterloo. Lisa worked in Accounts at Geneva General Hospital.
Lisa was a passionate person who loved to interact with people wherever she met them. She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She had a deep passion for family ancestry. She loved spending time with her "Top Shelf Girls" group, scented candles, cheering on the Syracuse Orange and all NY teams and was active in several online communities.
She is survived by her mother, Diane (Lewis) Poffenberger; her partner, Tony Flynn; brother, Steve (Melissa) Pierie; stepbrother, Todd; stepmother, Sandi Pierie; nieces and nephews Samantha, Lily, Lance and Benjamin Pierie; her beloved cat, Scarlet (Miss O); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, step brothers/sisters; and many, many friends.
Lisa is preceded in death by her dad, Edward C. "Ted" Pierie.