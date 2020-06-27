DRESDEN - Lisa K. Palmisano, 56, passed away peacefully, under the care of her husband, Michael, on Sunday (June 21, 2020), at home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday (July 2) in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 NY-14A Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Lisa was born on July 19, 1963, in Penn Yan, N.Y. and was a daughter of the late John and Anita (Clark) Mulvaney. Lisa was a hard worker and her bubbly personality would brighten the room wherever she worked. Her career in service to others included stints as a waitress and cook at the Antique Inn and Dairyman's Diner. Lisa was also dedicated to children. She spent time as a teacher's assistant for the BOCES program at Marcus Whitman and worked with even younger children at Rainbow Junction. Lisa loved to play with her dog, Ollie. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, traveling to casinos, listening to music, especially Garth Brooks and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Palmisano of Dresden; son, Zachary Carroll of Rochester; daughters Angela (Ethan) Sutherland of Calif. and Malissa (Joshua) Stevens of Geneva; sister, Lori (Bill) Jensen of Lima; and niece, Lindsey Jensen; step-sons Anthony Palmisano of Penn Yan, Jason Palmisano of Bellona and Brandon Palmisano of Ferguson Corners Rd.; and her beloved furbaby, Ollie.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 27 to Jul. 3, 2020.