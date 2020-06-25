NORTH ROSE - Lloyd Durham, 83, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday (June 22, 2020).
Family will greet friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m on Friday (June 26) at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1000 Main Street, Newark. Lloyd's funeral service will follow, calling at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in York Settlement Cemetery.
In memory of Lloyd, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lighthouse Baptist Cemetery, 1000 Main Street, Newark, NY 14513.
Lloyd was born the son of the late Clyde and Beatrice (Kelly) Durham on Sunday (November 1, 1936) in North Rose, N.Y. Lloyd spent his life in the North Rose area and graduated from North Rose High School. He and his brother worked a farm together for several years. Lloyd would invest in real estate and remodel the houses with his son, Michael. He enjoyed gardening, auctions and collecting all types of goodies, especially woodworking planes. He was a friend to many and drove the Amish for several years. Above all else, family was what he enjoyed most.
Lloyd will be remembered by his children Kris (Beth) Durham, Lori (Jeff) LeCuyer, Michael (Michelle) Durham, Crystal (Josh) Smith, Sue Lynn (Roger) Anderson and Danielle (Gabe) Garcia; seventeen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers Stanley (Mary) Durham and George (Cindy) Durham; brother-in-law, Dave Burton; several nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was predeceased by his wife, Alice in 2016; siblings Florence (Bob) Annable, Bessie Burton and Richard (Peggy) Durham.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.