Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
For more information about
Lloyd Divelbliss
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Divelbliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd E. Divelbliss


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd E. Divelbliss Obituary
LYONS – Lloyd E. Divelbliss, 85, of Layton St., passed away Sunday (December 15, 2019) at Laurel House in Newark.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

For those wishing, memorials may be made to Laurel House, 224 Fair St., PO Box 595, Newark, NY 14513 in his memory.

Lloyd was born June 24, 1934 in Fulton County, Penn., a son to the late John E. and Ethel Crawford Divelbliss. He was retired from Town of Lyons Highway Department after 27 years of employment. After retirement he drove truck for Simpelaar Farms and Lake Farms and enjoyed woodworking and craft making. He was well known for his Christmas Light Display at home.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 62 years; son, Edward Divelbliss of Lyons; daughter, Barbara (Scott) Carr of North Rose; four grandchildren Dryden, Evangeline, Felisha and Barbie; five great-grandchildren Olivia, Jayesiah, Jakaila, Jalaesia and Jonah; brother, Carl (Carol) Divelbliss; three sisters Dorothy (Jim) Black, Helen Barr and Millie Luber Daniels (Matt); as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three brothers Chuck, Ralph and Herb; and three sisters Verda, Irene, and Betty.

Lloyd's family would like give a special thanks to Laurel House in Newark and Lifetime-Hospice for his excellent care.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -