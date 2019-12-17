|
|
LYONS – Lloyd E. Divelbliss, 85, of Layton St., passed away Sunday (December 15, 2019) at Laurel House in Newark.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
For those wishing, memorials may be made to Laurel House, 224 Fair St., PO Box 595, Newark, NY 14513 in his memory.
Lloyd was born June 24, 1934 in Fulton County, Penn., a son to the late John E. and Ethel Crawford Divelbliss. He was retired from Town of Lyons Highway Department after 27 years of employment. After retirement he drove truck for Simpelaar Farms and Lake Farms and enjoyed woodworking and craft making. He was well known for his Christmas Light Display at home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 62 years; son, Edward Divelbliss of Lyons; daughter, Barbara (Scott) Carr of North Rose; four grandchildren Dryden, Evangeline, Felisha and Barbie; five great-grandchildren Olivia, Jayesiah, Jakaila, Jalaesia and Jonah; brother, Carl (Carol) Divelbliss; three sisters Dorothy (Jim) Black, Helen Barr and Millie Luber Daniels (Matt); as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers Chuck, Ralph and Herb; and three sisters Verda, Irene, and Betty.
Lloyd's family would like give a special thanks to Laurel House in Newark and Lifetime-Hospice for his excellent care.
keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019